Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    hand blender

    HR1351
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Healthy food made easy Healthy food made easy Healthy food made easy
      -{discount-value}

      hand blender

      HR1351

      Healthy food made easy

      The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

      hand blender

      Healthy food made easy

      The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

      Healthy food made easy

      The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

      hand blender

      Healthy food made easy

      The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

      Similar products

      See all hand-blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        hand blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Healthy food made easy

        For perfect soups, purees and shakes

        • 250 W
        • with beaker and chopper
        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory to chop onions, cheese and more.

        Dishwasher-proof shaft and accessories

        Dishwasher-proof shaft and accessories

        1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

        1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

        Wall bracket included

        Wall bracket included

        Detachable plastic bar

        Detaches with a twist of the hand.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          250  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.3  m

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material jars
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Available colour(s)
          White with blue

        • Accessories

          Chopper
          Yes
          Beaker with lid
          1  l
          Wall bracket
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount