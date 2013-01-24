Home
    HR1357
      HR1357
      Have it your way. Exactly your way.

      The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Have it your way, exactly your way. See all benefits

        • 300 W
        • metal bar
        • with beaker and chopper
        Powerful 300 W motor

        Powerful 300 W motor

        Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

        Comfortable clean

        Comfortable clean

        Detachable bar to comfortably clean under water.

        Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

        Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

        Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

        Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

        Chopper with stainless steel knife to cut vegetables

        Chopper with stainless steel knife to cut vegetables

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material jars
          SAN
          Material blade
          stainless steel
          Available colour(s)
          white with blue

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          4

        • Accessories

          Chopper
          Yes
          Beaker with lid
          1  l

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Power
          300  W

