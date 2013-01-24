Home
    Daily Collection

    Hand blender

    HR1363/00
      Daily Collection Hand blender

      HR1363/00
      Enjoy homemade food in seconds

      The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Hand blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy homemade food in seconds

        Blender with double-action blade

        • 600 W
        • Plastic bar
        • Chopper and 1 accessory
        Powerful 600 Watt motor

        Powerful 600 Watt motor

        To blend food in seconds.

        Double action blade

        Double action blade

        The double-action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

        For the toughest ingredients

        For the toughest ingredients

        The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory to chop onions, cheese and more.

        Anti-splash blade guard

        Anti-splash blade guard

        No splashes or mess while you blend.

        Soft touch grip and buttons

        The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          2 (incl. turbo)

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.3  m

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White and lavender
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material jars
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material bar
          Plastic

        • Accessories

          Chopper
          Compact chopper
          Beaker with lid
          0.5  l

