Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hand blender

    HR1368/00
    • Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around
      -{discount-value}

      Hand blender

      HR1368/00

      Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

      The Philips cordless Hand blender features the latest in cordless technology with a powerful Li-ion battery, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. Preparing food has never been so easy!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hand blender

      Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

      The Philips cordless Hand blender features the latest in cordless technology with a powerful Li-ion battery, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. Preparing food has never been so easy!

      Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

      The Philips cordless Hand blender features the latest in cordless technology with a powerful Li-ion battery, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. Preparing food has never been so easy!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Hand blender

      Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

      The Philips cordless Hand blender features the latest in cordless technology with a powerful Li-ion battery, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. Preparing food has never been so easy!

      Similar products

      See all hand-blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hand blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy ultimate freedom to move around

        Powerful Li-ion battery, up to 20 minutes use

        • Cordless
        • Plastic bar
        • 3 accessories
        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory to chop onions, cheese and more.

        Whisk accessory

        Whisk accessory

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise.

        Cordless technology with powerful 7.2 V Li-ion battery

        Cordless technology with powerful 7.2 V Li-ion battery

        Long-lasting; up to 20 minutes' use

        Long-lasting; up to 20 minutes' use

        Easy-to-use charging base

        Easy-to-use charging base

        Blue LED charging indication

        Blue LED charging indication

        Safety switch to avoid accidental use

        Safety switch to avoid accidental use

        Protective blade guard for safe storage

        Protective blade guard for safe storage

        1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

        1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White and grey
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material jars
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material bar
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          1

        • Accessories

          Chopper
          Compact chopper
          Whisk
          Yes
          Beaker with lid
          1 l

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 V-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage batteries
          7.2  V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:

             

            1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

            2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

            3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

            4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

            5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount