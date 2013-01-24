Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Pure Essentials Collection

    Hand blender

    HR1371/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • More power for professional results More power for professional results More power for professional results
      -{discount-value}

      Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

      HR1371/90
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      More power for professional results

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don't have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

      More power for professional results

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don't have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      More power for professional results

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don't have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

      More power for professional results

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don't have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hand-blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Pure Essentials Collection

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Hand blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        More power for professional results

        Powerful 700 Watt motor and double action blade

        • 700 W, metal bar
        • Double-action knife
        • 1-l Beaker, chopper
        •  5 speeds + turbo
        Double action blade

        Double action blade

        The double-action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

        XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

        XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

        With the XL chopper accessory (1000 ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

        Anti-splash blade guard

        Anti-splash blade guard

        No splashes or mess while you blend.

        Powerful 700 W motor

        Powerful 700 W motor

        Multiple speeds and turbo button

        Multiple speeds and turbo button

        1-l measuring hand blender beaker

        With the 1-l beaker you can measure the ingredients for your recipes, but also quickly blend soups, purees or shakes.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Turbo function
          Yes
          Detachable shaft
          With 2 buttons
          Speed setting
          5

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          700  W
          Voltage
          220-240 V  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.3  m

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black, metal and red
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          SAN

        • Accessories

          Chopper
          XL chopper
          Beaker
          1 l

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount