    Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

    HR1377/90
    More power for optimal versatility
      Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

      HR1377/90
      More power for optimal versatility

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

      More power for optimal versatility

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen!

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Hand blender

        More power for optimal versatility

        Powerful 700 W motor and food processor accessory

        • 700 W
        • metal bar
        • food pro and 4 accessories
        Large 1.5 L food processor accessory

        Large 1.5 L food processor accessory

        Large 1.5 L food processor accessory.

        High-quality metal disc for chopping and shredding

        High-quality metal disc for chopping and shredding

        Turbo button for heavy applications

        Turbo button for heavy applications

        Whisk accessory to whip cream, egg whites and mousse

        Whisk accessory to whip cream, egg whites and mousse

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          5
          Turbo button
          Yes
          Detachable shaft
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          700  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.3  m

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black, metal and red
          Material housing
          Stainless steel, rubber and PP
          Material jars
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material bar
          Metal

        • Accessories

          Food Processor Accessory
          1.5 L
          Whisk
          Yes
          Beaker with lid
          1 l

