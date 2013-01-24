Home
    Aluminium Collection hand blender

    HR1378
    • The world's most powerful cordless hand blender The world's most powerful cordless hand blender The world's most powerful cordless hand blender
      Aluminium Collection hand blender

      HR1378

      The world's most powerful cordless hand blender

      With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use.

      Aluminium Collection hand blender

      The world's most powerful cordless hand blender

      The world's most powerful cordless hand blender

      Aluminium Collection hand blender

      The world's most powerful cordless hand blender

        The world's most powerful cordless hand blender

        Cordless technology with ice-crushing power

        • Cordless
        • 7.2 V Li-Ion battery
        • Aluminium
        Double action blade

        Double action blade

        The double-action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

        Anti-splash blade guard

        Anti-splash blade guard

        No splashes or mess while you blend.

        Ready to use charging base

        Ready to use charging base

        Safety switch to avoid accidental use

        Safety switch to avoid accidental use

        XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

        XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          1
          Safety switch
          Yes
          Detachable shaft
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          200  W
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage adapter
          220-240  V
          Maximum charging time
          3  hour(s)
          Quick charge (1 light application)
          15  minute(s)
          Maximum running time
          up to 20  minute(s)
          Voltage batteries
          7.4  V

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          Stainless steel, rubber, pp and aluminium
          Material jars
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Available colour(s)
          Charcoal grey with aluminium details
          Material shaft
          Stainless steel

        • Accessories

          XL chopper
          Yes
          Serrated blades for XL chopper
          Yes
          Beaker with lid
          1  l

