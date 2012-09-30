Search terms

    Viva Collection

    SaladMaker

    HR1387/81
    Find support for this product
    Fresh homemade salads and more
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection SaladMaker

      HR1387/81
      Find support for this product

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        SaladMaker

        Total:

        Fresh homemade salads and more

        Perfect results in any shape and size in seconds

        • 200 W
        • 5 discs
        • Direct to bowl, pot and wok
        5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

        5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

        5 disc inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienning for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it onto the disc holder.

        Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

        Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

        With the direct serve feature on the Philips salad maker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen salad bowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows you to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.

        Powerful 200-W motor

        Powerful 200-W motor

        The Philips salad maker offers a powerful 200 W motor allowing you to prepare all your favourite recipes.

        Stainless steel disc inserts for perfect cutting results

        Stainless steel disc inserts for perfect cutting results

        The stainless steel disc inserts of the Philips salad maker provide perfect cutting results, thanks to their sharp and durable blades.

        Dishwasher proof parts

        Dishwasher proof parts

        All accessories for your Philips salad maker can be put in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

        Adjustable S to XL feeding tube

        Adjustable S to XL feeding tube

        With the adjustable S to XL feeding tube of the Philips saladmaker you can have optimal control over the ingredients you want to process and get the desired result. Having an S feeding tube is ideal for single thin ingredients, such as a carrot. The XL feeding tube is fit for larger ingredients e.g. potatoes, etc., minimising the need for pre-cutting.

        Easy cord storage

        You can easily roll the cord of the appliance under the base unit for easy storage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.5 m
          Power
          200 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50–60 Hz
          Safety
          Safety lock system

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Star white, black and red
          Material disc (inserts)
          Stainless steel

        • Accessories included

          Coarse slicing disc
          Yes
          Fine shredding disc
          Yes
          Fine slicing disc
          Yes
          Coarse shredding disc
          Yes
          Julienne disc
          Yes

