5 disc inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienning for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it onto the disc holder.
With the direct serve feature on the Philips salad maker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen salad bowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows you to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.
The Philips salad maker offers a powerful 200 W motor allowing you to prepare all your favourite recipes.
The stainless steel disc inserts of the Philips salad maker provide perfect cutting results, thanks to their sharp and durable blades.
All accessories for your Philips salad maker can be put in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.
With the adjustable S to XL feeding tube of the Philips saladmaker you can have optimal control over the ingredients you want to process and get the desired result. Having an S feeding tube is ideal for single thin ingredients, such as a carrot. The XL feeding tube is fit for larger ingredients e.g. potatoes, etc., minimising the need for pre-cutting.
You can easily roll the cord of the appliance under the base unit for easy storage.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design
Accessories included
