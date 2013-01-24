Home
    Daily Collection Handmixers

    HR1453/70
      Enjoy this cleverly designed Philips cordless hand blender HR1453/70 with extra-large chopper to serve variety. This hand blender is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure.

        Culinary tools for life

        Cordless blending anywhere in your kitchen

        • 175 W
        • 3 speeds and turbo
        Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

        A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for all your recipes to whip, mix and knead to perfection.

        Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

        Powerful 175 W motor

        Powerful 175 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Turbo button
          Yes
          Cord storage clip
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          150  cm

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          ABS
          Material beaters/dough hooks
          Stainless steel

        • Accessories

          Beaters
          Yes
          Dough hooks
          Yes

