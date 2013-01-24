Home
    Standmixers

    HR1538/60
      The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun and easy.

        Prepare homemade delicacies easily

        Mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve

        • 200 W
        • 3 speeds and turbo
        • Rotating bowl
        Wire beaters and dough hooks

        Wire beaters and dough hooks

        A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for all your recipes to whip, mix and knead to perfection.

        Multiple speeds and pulse function

        Multiple speeds and pulse function

        Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.

        Powerful 200 Watt motor

        Powerful 200 Watt motor

        Rotating bowl

        Rotating bowl

        Shaking sieve for lump-free cake batters

        Shaking sieve for lump-free cake batters

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          ABS
          Material beaters/dough hooks
          Stainless steel
          Colour(s)
          White/orange

        • General specifications

          Pulse button
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Beaters
          Yes
          Dough hooks
          Yes
          Rotating bowl
          1  l
          Shaking sieve
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          125  cm
          Power
          200  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Speeds
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

