Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun and easy.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun and easy.
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun and easy.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun and easy.
Standmixers
Total:
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for all your recipes to whip, mix and knead to perfection.
Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.
.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications