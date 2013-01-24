Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily.
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily.
Mixer
Philips shop price
Total:
Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.
Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.
A pair of stainless steel beaters for all your recipes to whip and mix to perfection.
Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.
Accessories
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications