    Standmixers

    HR1565/55
    Overall Rating
      Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 350 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly hands-free kitchen helper.

        Standmixers

        Prepare homemade delicacies easily

        Mixer with rotating bowl

        • 350 W
        • 3 speeds and turbo
        Multiple speeds and turbo function

        Multiple speeds and turbo function

        Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

        Wire beaters and dough hooks

        Wire beaters and dough hooks

        A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for all your recipes to whip, mix and knead to perfection.

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

        3 l rotating bowl

        3 l rotating bowl

        Mixer stand

        Mixer stand

        Handy spatula

        Handy spatula

        Powerful 350 W motor

        Powerful 350 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          3
          Turbo button
          Yes
          Cord storage clip
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          350  W
          Voltage
          230–240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.50  cm

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          ABS
          Material beaters/dough hooks
          Stainless steel
          Colour(s)
          White/orange

        • Accessories

          Beaters
          Yes
          Dough hooks
          Yes

