    Prepare homemade delicacies easily
      Mixer

      HR1568

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy.

      Mixer

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy.

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy.

      Mixer

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy.

        Mixer

        Prepare homemade delicacies easily

        Mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve

        Powerful 300 W motor

        Powerful 300 W motor

        Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

        Multiple speeds and turbo function

        Multiple speeds and turbo function

        Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

        Wire beaters and dough hooks

        Wire beaters and dough hooks

        A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for all your recipes to whip, mix and knead to perfection.

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

        Mixer stand

        Mixer stand

        Handy spatula

        Handy spatula

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          5
          Turbo button
          Yes
          Cord storage clip
          Yes
          Glass bowls with lids
          1.8/3.5  l

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          300  W
          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.40  cm

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          PP
          Material beaters and dough hooks
          Chrome plated steel
          Material sieve
          ABS/Metal

        • Accessories

          Sieve
          0.3
          Beaters
          Yes
          Dough hooks
          Yes
          Spatula
          Yes

