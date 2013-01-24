Home
    Handmixers

    • Super smooth results Super smooth results Super smooth results
      Handmixers

      HR1571

      Super smooth results

      The Philips mixer with Fleximix function will give you supersmooth results without lumps. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.

      Super smooth results

      The Philips mixer with Fleximix function will give you supersmooth results without lumps. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.

        Handmixers

        Super smooth results

        Fleximix function, reaches all corners

        • 400 W
        • 3 speeds and turbo
        • with storage box
        Multiple speeds and turbo function

        Multiple speeds and turbo function

        Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

        Wire beaters and dough hooks

        Wire beaters and dough hooks

        A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for all your recipes to whip, mix and knead to perfection.

        FlexiMix function to reach all corners

        FlexiMix function to reach all corners

        Powerful 400 Watt motor

        Powerful 400 Watt motor

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          FlexiMix system
          Yes
          Speeds
          3
          Turbo button
          Yes
          Cord storage clip
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          400  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.50  cm

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          ABS
          Material beaters/dough hooks
          Chrome plated steel

        • Accessories

          Beaters
          Yes
          Dough hooks
          Yes
          Pureeing accessory
          Yes
          Storage box
          Yes

