    Viva Collection

    Hand mixers

    HR1572/50
    2 Awards
    Prepare homemade delicacies any day
      Viva Collection Hand mixers

HR1572/50

      HR1572/50
      Prepare homemade delicacies any day

      The Philips mixer with hand blender attachment can confidently handle a large variety of ingredients. Its powerful 5-speed, turbo stainless steel strip beaters and kneading hooks make light work of the toughest dough.

      Viva Collection Hand mixers

      Prepare homemade delicacies any day

      The Philips mixer with hand blender attachment can confidently handle a large variety of ingredients. Its powerful 5-speed, turbo stainless steel strip beaters and kneading hooks make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits

        Prepare homemade delicacies any day

        Versatile mixer with accessories

        • 550 W, 5 speeds + turbo
        • Stainless steel beaters
        • Plastic hand-blender accessory
        • Dough hooks, 0.6-l beaker
        Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

        Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

        Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks included.

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

        5 speeds and turbo function gives you total control

        5 speeds and turbo function gives you total control

        With hand blender bar to handle more varied ingredients

        With hand blender bar to handle more varied ingredients

        Use the beaker to store assorted attachments

        Use the beaker to store assorted attachments

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          ABS
          Material beaters/dough hooks
          Stainless steel
          Colour(s)
          White/Cashmere grey

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          5
          Cord storage clip
          Yes
          Turbo speed
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          0.6 l plastic beaker
          Yes
          Plastic hand blender bar
          Yes
          Stainless steel dough hooks
          Yes
          Stainless steel strip beaters
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          550  W
          Speeds
          5
          Cord length
          1.2  m

              Awards

              Reviews

