    Hand blender

    HR1600/01
    Healthy homemade food made easy
      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550-Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550-Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

        Healthy homemade food made easy

        For perfectly blended soups, purees and shakes

        • 550 W, plastic bar
        • ProMix
        • 0.5-l Beaker
        • 1 speed
        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

        2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

        2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

        With the Philips hand blender's 2-button release system it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

        Single switch

        Single switch

        Single switch for easy use.

        Slim-grip to fit any hand

        Slim-grip to fit any hand

        The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

        Strong 550-W motor

        Strong 550-W motor

        Strong 550-W motor for the toughest ingredients.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Beaker
          0.5 L

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White
          Material bar
          Plastic
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material beaker
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Detachable shaft
          With 2 buttons
          Speed setting
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.25  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          550  W
          Voltage
          220 V-240  V

