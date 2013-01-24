Home
    Viva Collection Hand blender

    HR1615/00
    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
      Viva Collection Hand blender

      HR1615/00

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

        Easy blending and chopping at various speeds

        • 650 W
        • Metal bar
        • with beaker and chopper

        Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

        For the toughest ingredients.

        Double action blade

        The double-action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

        Anti-splash blade guard

        No splashes or mess while you blend.

        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory to chop onions, cheese and more.

        Soft touch grip and buttons

        The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Colour(s)
          White and lavender
          Material jars
          SAN
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material housing
          PP and rubber

        • General specifications

          Turbo button
          Yes
          Detachable shaft
          With 2 buttons
          Speed setting
          16

        • Accessories

          Chopper
          Compact chopper
          Beaker
          1 l

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Wattage
          650  W
          Cord length
          1.3  m

