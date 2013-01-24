Home
    HR1618/91
      The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

        Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

        Easy blending, mashing, chopping and whisking

        • 650 W
        • Metal bar, double-action knife
        • Chopper, 2 accessories
        • 16 speeds + turbo
        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory to chop onions, cheese and more.

        Masher accessory for smoothest mashed potatoes

        Masher accessory for smoothest mashed potatoes

        With the masher accessory for the Philips hand blender you can mash potatoes silky smooth.

        Select the optimal speed for all types of ingredients

        Select the optimal speed for all types of ingredients

        With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all types of ingredients, creating the preferred consistency or the smoothest blending results.

        Double action blade

        Double action blade

        The double-action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

        Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

        Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

        For the toughest ingredients.

        1 l beaker with lid

        1 l beaker with lid

        1-l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shake.

        Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

        Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

        The special wave shape in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

        Powerful 650-W motor

        Powerful 650-W motor

        Soft touch grip and buttons

        The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Potato masher
          Yes
          Chopper
          Compact chopper
          Whisk
          Yes
          Beaker
          1 l

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black and silver
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Turbo function
          Yes
          Speed setting
          16
          Detachable shaft
          With 2 buttons

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          650  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.3  m
          Capacity beaker
          1  l

