Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fresh food and drinks in seconds
This blender focuses on people who care for their families and friends With the 3 speeds and serrated knifes you can blend almost anything you like to the perfect end result.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh food and drinks in seconds
This blender focuses on people who care for their families and friends With the 3 speeds and serrated knifes you can blend almost anything you like to the perfect end result.
Fresh food and drinks in seconds
This blender focuses on people who care for their families and friends With the 3 speeds and serrated knifes you can blend almost anything you like to the perfect end result.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh food and drinks in seconds
This blender focuses on people who care for their families and friends With the 3 speeds and serrated knifes you can blend almost anything you like to the perfect end result.
Blender
Philips shop price
Total:
The handy spatula ensures safe stirring while blending the ingredients.
See what you blend while you blend thanks to the transparent lid.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications