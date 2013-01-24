Home
    Blender

    HR1774
      Blender

      HR1774

      Fresh food and drinks in seconds

      This blender focuses on people who care for their families and friends. With the 5 speeds and serrated knifes you can blend almost anything you like to the perfect end result. The accessories give the blender an extra dimension.

      Blender

      Blender

        Blender

        Fresh food and drinks in seconds

        Powerful 500W motor

        Transparent lid

        Transparent lid

        See what you blend while you blend thanks to the transparent lid

        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

        Break-resistant jar

        Break-resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar

        Serrated blades

        Serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades

        Multiple speeds

        Multiple speeds

        Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings

        Spatula for safely stirring while blending

        Spatula for safely stirring while blending

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Speeds
          5 and pulse

        • Technical Specifications

          Power
          500  W
          Capacity main jar
          2  l
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          PP
          Material jar
          SAN
          Material knife
          Stainless steel
          Available colours
          White with blue and brown accents

        • Accessories

          Filter

