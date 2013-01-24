Home
    Juicer

    HR1823/70
    Homemade juice easily
      Juicer

      HR1823/70
      Homemade juice easily

      With this Philips juicer HR1823/70 you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to the round feeding tube it needs less pre-cutting of fruit and vegetables. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store.

      Juicer

      Homemade juice easily

      With this Philips juicer HR1823/70 you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to the round feeding tube it needs less pre-cutting of fruit and vegetables. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store.

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Juicer

        Homemade juice easily

        Easy to serve. Easy to store

        • 220 W
        • 0.5 L
        • White blue
        Round tube for easy feeding of ingredients

        Round tube for easy feeding of ingredients

        Round tube for easy feeding of ingredients.

        Micro mesh filter for more juice

        Micro mesh filter for more juice

        Micro mesh filter for more juice.

        Easy serving with the 400 ml juice jug

        Easy serving with the 400 ml juice jug

        Easy serving with the 400 ml juice jug.

        Compact design

        Compact design

        Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

        Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

        Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

        The detachable spout allows for easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Juice jug
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Bright white with blue accents
          Material housing and clamps
          PP
          Material jug
          PP Transparent Plastic
          Material lid
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          220  W
          Pulp container
          500  ml
          Voltage
          220-240  V

