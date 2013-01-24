Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1832/00
    • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Juicer

      HR1832/00

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day.

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day.

      Similar products

      See all Juicer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Juicer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        All in one compact design

        • 500 W
        • QuickClean
        • 1.5 L
        • Drip-stop
        Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

        Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

        At only half the size*, this juicer takes up limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

        Juice directly into your glass

        Juice directly into your glass

        This juicer allows you to use your own glass (max. height 12 cm). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

        Juice up to 1.5 L in one go

        Juice up to 1.5 L in one go

        You can make up to 1.5 L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

        QuickClean technology

        QuickClean technology

        The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

        QuickClean sieve

        QuickClean sieve

        A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology, all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means you no longer need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

        Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

        Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

        Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full, which means it is time to empty it.

        Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

        Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

        When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher-safe materials. With one simple move, you can prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.

        All removable parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts are dishwasher safe

        For even easier and faster cleaning all removable parts can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Smooth and easy-to-clean surfaces

        The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Pulp container
          1 l
          Capacity juice jug
          500 ml
          Feeding tube dia
          55 mm
          Cord length
          0.80 m
          Voltage
          220/240 V
          Power
          500 W
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          One optimised speed
          For all fruits
          Product features
          Pre-clean
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Ink black
          Material jug
          PP Plastic
          Material pulp container and pusher
          • ABS
          • SAN
          Material housing
          ABS Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount