    Viva Collection

    Juicer

    HR1836/00
      Viva Collection Juicer

      HR1836/00
      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day.

      Viva Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day. See all benefits

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        All in one compact design

        • QuickClean
        • 1.5 L, M tube
        • 500 W
        • Drip-stop
        Juice up to 1.5 L in one go

        Juice up to 1.5 L in one go

        You can make up to 1.5 L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

        QuickClean technology

        QuickClean technology

        The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

        Drip stop for clean kitchen worktop

        Drip stop for clean kitchen worktop

        The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions, keeping your worktop spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.

        Pulp naturally falls into one container

        Pulp naturally falls into one container

        The round shape, without nooks and crannies, means that leftovers are collected in the pulp container.

        Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

        Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

        Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full, which means it is time to empty it.

        Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

        At only half the size*, this juicer takes up limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

        Juice directly into your glass

        This juicer allows you to use your own glass (max. height 12 cm). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

        Powerful 500W motor

        Juice the toughest fruits and vegetables with the 500 W motor.

        All removable parts are dishwasher safe

        For even easier and faster cleaning all removable parts can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          1
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • QuickClean
          • Pre-clean
          Drip-stop
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          500  W
          Voltage
          220/240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.80  m
          Capacity jug
          0.5  l
          Capacity pulp container
          1  l

        • Accessories

          Included
          Jug

        • Design

          Colour
          Metallic Black

        • Finishing

          Material jug
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Aluminium

        • Weight and dimensions

          Feeding tube diameter
          55  mm

              • Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73

