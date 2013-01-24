Home
    Juice & Co

    HR1841/80
    Homemade drinks and food instantly
      Juice & Co

      HR1841/80
      Homemade drinks and food instantly

      300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included.

        Homemade drinks and food instantly

        Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

        • 300 W
        • 1.5 L blender
        • with mill
        Mill for grinding ingredients

        Mill for grinding ingredients

        Grind any dry ingredient such as coffee, herbs, spices and cereals.

        Juicer and blender all in one

        Juicer and blender all in one

        You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.

        2 speeds and pulse

        2 speeds and pulse

        Fast processing and cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Blender jar
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Juice jug
          Yes
          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Bright white with orange accents
          Material housing and clamps
          PP
          Material lid
          SAN
          Material pusher
          PP

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2
          Suction feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          300  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

