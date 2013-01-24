Home
    Juice & Co

    HR1843/55
      300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, 1.5 L blender jar, fruit filter, mill and chopper accessories.

        Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

        • 300 W
        • juicer, blender and 2 accessories
        Juicer and blender all in one

        Juicer and blender all in one

        You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.

        2 speeds and pulse

        2 speeds and pulse

        Fast processing and cleaning.

        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        To make soya bean milk and fruit juices in the blender.

        Mill for grinding ingredients

        Mill for grinding ingredients

        Grind any dry ingredient such as coffee, herbs, spices and cereals.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Blender jar
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Filter
          Yes
          Juice jug
          Yes
          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Bright white with orange accents
          Material housing and clamps
          PP
          Material lid
          SAN
          Material pusher
          PP

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2
          Suction feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          300  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

