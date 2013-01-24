Home
    HR1851/00
    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
      Viva Collection Juicer

      HR1851/00
      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      With this Philips juicer HR1851/00 you can make delicious fresh juice easily from soft or hard fruit and vegetables thanks to its 500 W motor and 2 speed control.

      Viva Collection Juicer

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      With this Philips juicer HR1851/00 you can make delicious fresh juice easily from soft or hard fruit and vegetables thanks to its 500 W motor and 2 speed control. See all benefits

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      With this Philips juicer HR1851/00 you can make delicious fresh juice easily from soft or hard fruit and vegetables thanks to its 500 W motor and 2 speed control. See all benefits

      Viva Collection Juicer

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      With this Philips juicer HR1851/00 you can make delicious fresh juice easily from soft or hard fruit and vegetables thanks to its 500 W motor and 2 speed control. See all benefits

        Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

        Compact juicer for easy storage

        • 500 W
        • 1.5 L
        • Standard tube
        2 speed control for soft and hard fruits

        2 speed control for soft and hard fruits

        Juice hard or soft fruits and vegetables with the two speed settings.

        Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

        Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

        Recipe booklet contains 10 delicious juice recipes

        Recipe booklet contains 10 delicious juice recipes

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        Powerful motor

        Juices at speed with this powerful motor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Juice jug
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Bright white with yellow accents
          Material housing
          ABS Plastic
          Material jug
          SAN
          Material lid and pulp container
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          Yes
          Suction feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          500  W
          Pulp container
          1.5  l
          Voltage
          220-240  V

