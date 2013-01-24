Home
    HR1854/00
      Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra-large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.

      Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra-large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

      Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra-large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

      Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra-large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

        Easy juicer: no chopping, no hassle.

        • 550 W
        • 1.5 L
        • L tube
        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        No pre-cutting thanks to the extra large feeding tube

        No pre-cutting thanks to the extra large feeding tube

        The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them any more.

        This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

        This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

        Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.

        Makes more juice thanks to unique micro mesh filter

        Makes more juice thanks to unique micro mesh filter

        The Philips juicer makes more juice thanks to unique micromesh filter.

        Extra large capacity

        1.5 l pulp container and 700 ml juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Juice jug
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Bright white with silver accents
          Material housing and clamps
          ABS
          Material jug
          SAN
          Material lid and pulp container
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Feeding tube dia
          75  mm
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          550  W
          Pulp container
          1.5  l
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Capacity juice jug
          700  ml

