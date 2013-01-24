Home
    HR1858/50
    Perfect juice instantly
      Pure Essentials Collection Juicer

      HR1858/50
      Perfect juice instantly

      Juicing has never been easier. With its large feeding tube that swallows whole fruit and vegetables, there is no need to pre-cut. The Philips juicer with 650 W motor and unique micro-mesh filter will squeeze juice to the very last drop. See all benefits

        Perfect juice instantly

        Juicer for whole fruit that squeezes every drop

        • 650 W
        • 2 L
        • XL tube
        No pre-cutting thanks to the extra large feeding tube

        No pre-cutting thanks to the extra large feeding tube

        The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them any more.

        Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

        Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

        With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruit and vegetables.

        Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

        Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

        2 l pulp container and 1.25 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

        Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

        Powerful motor

        Juices at speed with this powerful motor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Juice jug
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2
          Recipe booklet
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Steel silver and mid grey
          Material housing and clamps
          ABS
          Material lid
          SAN
          Material pulp container and pusher
          PP
          Material spout
          Stainless steel
          Material jug
          SAN jug and PP cover

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Feeding tube dia
          75  mm
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          650  W
          Pulp container
          2  l
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Capacity juice jug
          1250  ml

