      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug.

      Aluminium Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits

      Aluminium Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug. See all benefits

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        Unique micro-mesh filter and XL feeding tube

        • 700 W
        • 2 L
        • XL tube
        Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

        Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

        The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them any more.

        Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

        Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

        The 2 l pulp container and 1.5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

        Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

        Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

        With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruit and vegetables.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

        Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

        Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor

        Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Juice jug
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Brushed aluminium
          Material lid
          SAN
          Material pulp container and pusher
          PP
          Material spout
          Stainless steel
          Material housing
          Brushed aluminium
          Material jug
          SAN jug and PP cover

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2
          Recipe booklet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Feeding tube dia
          75  mm
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          700  W
          Pulp container
          2  l
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Capacity juice jug
          1500  ml

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

