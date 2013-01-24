Other items in the box
- Juice jug
- Cleaning brush
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Juicing has never been simpler, with this Philips juicer in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XXL stainless steel feeding tube, drip stop, 2 l pulp container and stylish 1.5 l juice jug. See all benefits
Juicer
The drip stop stops the spout dripping after juicing.
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them any more.
The 2 l pulp container and 1.5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruit and vegetables.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
This recipe booklet contains delicious and easy-to-make juice recipes to make with your Philips juicer.
Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor.
