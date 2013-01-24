Home
    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
      Avance Collection Juicer

      HR1869/30
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick-clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice!

      Avance Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick-clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice! See all benefits

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick-clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice! See all benefits

      Avance Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick-clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice! See all benefits

        Juicer

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

        900 W
        QuickClean
        2.5 l, XXL tube
        Drip stop
        Make up to 2.5 litres of juice in one go

        Make up to 2.5 litres of juice in one go

        Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables you juice, it is possible to make up to 2.5 litres of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

        No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

        No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

        The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruit and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

        QuickClean technology

        QuickClean technology

        The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

        QuickClean sieve

        QuickClean sieve

        A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology, all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means you no longer need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

        Drip stop integrated in the spout

        Drip stop integrated in the spout

        Always keep your kitchen counter clean, even when you have finished juicing.The drip stop prevents any juice from dripping onto the table.

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

        You can use the recipe booklet full of inspiring ideas for your daily juicing.

        Juice the toughest ingredients - 900 W

        Juice the toughest ingredients - 900 W

        Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 900-W motor.

        2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

        2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Smooth and easy-to-clean surfaces

        The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material lid
          SAN
          Material pulp container and pusher
          PS
          Material spout
          Stainless steel
          Colour(s)
          Star white
          Material housing
          PP Plastic
          Material jug
          SAN jug and PS cover

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Recipe booklet
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          900  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1  m
          Pulp container
          1.6  l
          Feeding tube dia
          80  mm
          Capacity juice jug
          1500  ml

        • Accessories

          Juice jug
          Yes
          Spout accessory
          Yes

              • *Compared to Philips' predecessor model HR1858
