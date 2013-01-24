Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Avance Collection

    Juicer

    HR1871/10
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    5 Awards
    • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Avance Collection Juicer

      HR1871/10
      Find support for this product

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avance Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all juicer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Juicer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

        • 1000 W
        • QuickClean
        • 2.5 l, XXL tube
        • Drip-stop
        Make up to 2.5 litres of juice in one go

        Make up to 2.5 litres of juice in one go

        Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables you juice, it is possible to make up to 2.5 litres of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

        No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

        No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

        The 80 mm extra-large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruit and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

        QuickClean technology

        QuickClean technology

        The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means you no longer need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

        Drip stop integrated in the spout

        Drip stop integrated in the spout

        Always keep your kitchen counter clean, even when you have finished juicing.The drip stop prevents any juice from dripping onto the table.

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

        You can use the recipe booklet full of inspiring ideas for your daily juicing.

        Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

        Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

        Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000-W motor.

        2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

        2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

        Smooth and easy-to-clean surfaces

        The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Recipe booklet
          • Spout

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          2
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Safety lock

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          1000  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Capacity jar
          2.5  l
          Capacity pulp container
          1.6  l

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and Metallic

        • Finishing

          Material jug
          SAN jug and PS cover
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel
          Material of spout
          Stainless steel

        • Weight and dimensions

          Feeding tube diameter
          80  mm
          Weight of product
          5.2  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount