      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      The Philips Avance Collection juicer squeezes every drop from your fruits and vegetables, thanks to the upside-down sieve concept. With QuickClean technology, cleaning your juicer has never been easier.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Extract 10% more juice

        Extract 10% more juice

        Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with upside-down sieve, the juicer squeezes every drop out of your fruits and vegetables, creating a juice fountain. You get up to 10% more juice compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861.

        Make up to 2.5 litres of juice in one go

        Make up to 2.5 litres of juice in one go

        Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables you juice, it is possible to make up to 2.5 litres of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

        No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

        No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

        The 80 mm extra-large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruit and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

        QuickClean technology with polished sieve

        QuickClean technology with polished sieve

        The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning is now as simple as rinsing, thanks to the pre-clean function and the QuickClean polished sieve.

        Pre-clean function rinses away the unwanted fibres

        Pre-clean function rinses away the unwanted fibres

        The Philips juicer is the 1st centrifugal juicer on the market with a pre-clean function. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain in the appliance, which rinses away the unwanted fibres from the lid and makes the sieve easier to clean.

        Easily wipe away the fibres from the smooth sieve surface

        Easily wipe away the fibres from the smooth sieve surface

        A lot of pulp fibres get stuck in a standard sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. That is not the case for the QuickClean polished sieve of the Philips Juicer, as all surfaces of the sieve are smooth. After pre-cleaning, you can easily wipe away the remaining fibres with a standard kitchen brush. The entire juicer can now be cleaned within a minute!

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means you no longer need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

        Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

        Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

        When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher-safe materials. With one simple move, you can prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.

        Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

        Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

        Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000-W motor.

        2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

        2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes
          QuickClean
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          2.5 l
          Power
          1000 W

        • General specifications

          2 speeds
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Spout accessory
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Aluminium

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

              • Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861
