Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Avance Collection

    MicroMasticating Juicer

    HR1946/70
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Unleash all the goodness into your glass Unleash all the goodness into your glass Unleash all the goodness into your glass
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection MicroMasticating Juicer

      HR1946/70
      Find support for this product

      Unleash all the goodness into your glass

      Philips' innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum goodness out. Thanks to the large feeding tube on our MicroMasticating Juicer, food doesn't need to be finely chopped, saving you preparation time. After juicing, all parts can be rinsed clean. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avance Collection MicroMasticating Juicer

      Unleash all the goodness into your glass

      Philips' innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum goodness out. Thanks to the large feeding tube on our MicroMasticating Juicer, food doesn't need to be finely chopped, saving you preparation time. After juicing, all parts can be rinsed clean. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all juicer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        MicroMasticating Juicer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Unleash all the goodness into your glass

        MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

        • Up to 90% extraction
        • Quick clean, in 60 sec
        • Slim Design
        • 2 juice thicknesses possible
        MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

        MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

        Fruits and vegetables have many thousands of cells that contain juice, vitamins and other vital nutrients. Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells to squeeze the maximum goodness out of your favourite ingredients, helping you get up to 90%* of your fruit and vegetable ingredients into the glass.

        Juice all your favourites, including bananas and mangos

        Juice all your favourites, including bananas and mangos

        Make delicious healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables. You can juice all your favourite combinations and use this product even for those special starch ingredients that are normally very difficult to juice such as bananas or mangos.

        Include leaves, greens and nuts in your drinks

        Include leaves, greens and nuts in your drinks

        Leaves and greens full of fibre are also great ingredients for healthy juices and they can all be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others could be an important health-adder to your daily juices with MicroMasticating technology. You can even use certain kind of nuts, such as almonds to prepare almond milk.

        Pre-clean function squeezes the last drops of juice out

        Pre-clean function squeezes the last drops of juice out

        The pre-clean function is a special programme that squeezes the last drops of juice out of the juicer while cleaning the inside of your product at the same time. This will help you to get the best from your fruits and vegetables and avoid that valuable juice going to waste in the cleaning process.

        Easily detachable and rinsed clean without any kitchen tool

        Easily detachable and rinsed clean without any kitchen tool

        With an easily detachable design and rimless parts, this juicer can be quickly cleaned using only tap water. Because there are no sharp edges, the fibres or particles of ingredients are rinsed away in seconds.

        Unique no-sieve design for cleaning in under 1 minute

        Unique no-sieve design for cleaning in under 1 minute

        Our unique no-sieve design allows the juice to flow seamlessly to your glass, passing through a filter that removes any unwanted parts from the juice and is so easy to clean that you don't need any brushes.

        Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

        Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

        A fully integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions and keep your kitchen worktop clean at all times. Simply push the bottom of the juice outlet and, without dripping on your fingers, the juice flow will stop.

        Slim juicer with all integrated parts

        Slim juicer with all integrated parts

        The optimised, 11 cm-wide design takes up so little space on your kitchen worktop that you can leave it out, making it ready for use at any time. It also takes up very little storage space when not in use because it is fully integrated, so you don't need any external compartments when juicing.

        Juice directly into your glass

        Juice directly into your glass

        Juicing directly into the glass allows you to customise every juice to taste and avoid cleaning unnecessary parts.

        Inspiring recipe book included

        Inspiring recipe book included

        Experimenting with recipes is an important part of your juicing experience. In this book, we provide inspiration with 40 recipes and highlight the health benefits of their ingredients.

        Detachable parts can be stored in the pulp container

        Detachable parts can be stored in the pulp container

        All smaller removable parts of the juicer, such as the tray, the pusher and the juice jar can be stored inside the pulp container to keep them safe and easy to find.

        Less preparation with 2 x larger feeding tube

        Less preparation with 2 x larger feeding tube

        The larger feeding tube allows you to make juices without the hassle of finely chopping fruit and vegetables, reducing preparation time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Filter
          • Recipe booklet

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Safety lock
          • QuickClean

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity pulp container
          1  l
          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Power
          200  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          RPM
          300 RPM

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Metal safety lock
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Material waste container
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Internal tests on 1000 g each of grapes, apple, blackberry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount