Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unleash all the goodness into your glass
Philips' innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum goodness out. Thanks to the large feeding tube on our MicroMasticating Juicer, food doesn't need to be finely chopped, saving you preparation time. After juicing, all parts can be rinsed clean. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unleash all the goodness into your glass
Philips' innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum goodness out. Thanks to the large feeding tube on our MicroMasticating Juicer, food doesn't need to be finely chopped, saving you preparation time. After juicing, all parts can be rinsed clean. See all benefits
MicroMasticating Juicer
Philips shop price
Total:
Fruits and vegetables have many thousands of cells that contain juice, vitamins and other vital nutrients. Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells to squeeze the maximum goodness out of your favourite ingredients, helping you get up to 90%* of your fruit and vegetable ingredients into the glass.
Make delicious healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables. You can juice all your favourite combinations and use this product even for those special starch ingredients that are normally very difficult to juice such as bananas or mangos.
Leaves and greens full of fibre are also great ingredients for healthy juices and they can all be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others could be an important health-adder to your daily juices with MicroMasticating technology. You can even use certain kind of nuts, such as almonds to prepare almond milk.
The pre-clean function is a special programme that squeezes the last drops of juice out of the juicer while cleaning the inside of your product at the same time. This will help you to get the best from your fruits and vegetables and avoid that valuable juice going to waste in the cleaning process.
With an easily detachable design and rimless parts, this juicer can be quickly cleaned using only tap water. Because there are no sharp edges, the fibres or particles of ingredients are rinsed away in seconds.
Our unique no-sieve design allows the juice to flow seamlessly to your glass, passing through a filter that removes any unwanted parts from the juice and is so easy to clean that you don't need any brushes.
A fully integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions and keep your kitchen worktop clean at all times. Simply push the bottom of the juice outlet and, without dripping on your fingers, the juice flow will stop.
The optimised, 11 cm-wide design takes up so little space on your kitchen worktop that you can leave it out, making it ready for use at any time. It also takes up very little storage space when not in use because it is fully integrated, so you don't need any external compartments when juicing.
Juicing directly into the glass allows you to customise every juice to taste and avoid cleaning unnecessary parts.
Experimenting with recipes is an important part of your juicing experience. In this book, we provide inspiration with 40 recipes and highlight the health benefits of their ingredients.
All smaller removable parts of the juicer, such as the tray, the pusher and the juice jar can be stored inside the pulp container to keep them safe and easy to find.
The larger feeding tube allows you to make juices without the hassle of finely chopping fruit and vegetables, reducing preparation time.
Accessories
Country of origin
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Design
Finishing