Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Tough blending made easy
The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tough blending made easy
The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. See all benefits
Tough blending made easy
The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tough blending made easy
The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. See all benefits
Fully guaranteed for 2 years.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
This Philips blender blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications
CRP524/01
CP6932/01
CP6926/01