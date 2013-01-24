Home
    Blender

    HR2002/53
      Tough blending made easy

      The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

        Tough blending made easy

        5 star blade and 400 W motor

        • 400 W
        • 1.5 L
        2-year guarantee

        2-year guarantee

        Fully guaranteed for 2 years.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Break-resistant jar

        Break-resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

        Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

        Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black with silver accents
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          1.5  l
          Effective jar capacity
          1.25  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

