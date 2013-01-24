Home
    Tough blending made easy
      Blender

      HR2011/70

      Tough blending made easy

      This Philips blender offers a 350-W motor, 1.5-l jar and 5-star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

        Tough blending made easy

        Blender with 5-star blade and 350-W motor

        • 350 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • with mill
        • 2 speed and pulse
        Serrated blade

        Serrated blade

        Chop, dice and slice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients in seconds, such as coffee beans, dried herbs.

        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        2-year guarantee

        2-year guarantee

        Fully guaranteed for 2 years.

        Multiple speeds

        Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        High-quality glass jar

        Scratches and smells are prevented by this high quality glass jar.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Filter
          Yes
          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with blue accents
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          Glass
          Material housing
          PP

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          0.4  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          350  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

