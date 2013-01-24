Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Compact Blender

    HR2027/70
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The perfect fit for any kitchen The perfect fit for any kitchen The perfect fit for any kitchen
      -{discount-value}

      Compact Blender

      HR2027/70

      The perfect fit for any kitchen

      This is the world's most compact full-size blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5-star blade and 400-W motor

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Compact Blender

      The perfect fit for any kitchen

      This is the world's most compact full-size blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5-star blade and 400-W motor

      The perfect fit for any kitchen

      This is the world's most compact full-size blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5-star blade and 400-W motor

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Compact Blender

      The perfect fit for any kitchen

      This is the world's most compact full-size blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5-star blade and 400-W motor

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Compact Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The perfect fit for any kitchen

        Compact blender to make storage simple

        • 400 W
        • 1.75 L plastic jar
        • with mill and filter
        • Easy storage
        Store jar over base

        Store jar over base

        Takes half the storage space of normal blenders as the jar fits over the base.

        Break resistant jar

        Break resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Serrated blade

        Serrated blade

        Chop, dice and slice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.

        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        2-year guarantee

        2-year guarantee

        Fully guaranteed for 2 years.

        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients in seconds, such as coffee beans, dried herbs.

        Multiple speeds

        Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with blue accents
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          1.75  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount