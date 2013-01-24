Home
      Blender

HR2034/00

The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are limitless.

        Excels in the details

        Designed to make your life simple

        • 600 W
        • 2 L Plastic Jar
        • with filter and spatula
        • 3 speed and pulse
        Break-resistant jar

        Break-resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Easy cleaning soft touch panel

        Easy cleaning soft touch panel

        Soft touch panel without any slots, which makes cleaning much easier.

        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

        Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

        Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

        This Philips blender blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        Quick clean button

        Quick clean button

        After usage, fill the blender with detergent and water and press this button for easy cleaning.

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

        Transparent lid

        Transparent lid

        See what you blend while you blend thanks to the transparent lid.

        Spatula for safely stirring while blending

        Spatula for safely stirring while blending

        The handy spatula ensures safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Filter
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          3 and pulse

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with lavender accents
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP
          Material knife
          Stainless steel

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          2  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

