    3000 Series

    Blender

    HR2041/41
    Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*
      3000 Series Blender

      HR2041/41
      Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

      Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 450 W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all.

        Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

        Unique ProBlend system

        • ProBlend system
        • 1.9 l Maximum Capacity
        • 1 l Effective Capacity
        • 1 Speed setting + pulse
        • Plastic Jar

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          164 x 192 x 377 mm mm

        • Guarantee

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Effective capacity
          1 l l
          Cord length
          0.85 m m
          Power
          450 W W

        • Finishing

          Jar material
          Plastic
          Body material
          Plastic
          knives material
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Speed UI
          Rotary Knob
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes
          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • * Tested in MAX mode on various recipes
            • **Tested in PULSE mode, with 8 ice cubes (2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 cm)
            • *** if considered a glass of 200 ml
