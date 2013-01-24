Home
      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are limitless.

        Fresh variety every day

        Blend super smoothies, tasty soups and healthy juice

        • 600 W
        • 2 litre
        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

        Ice crush button

        Ice crush button

        Crush ice with this simple push button.

        Break-resistant jar

        Break-resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Mill

        Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

        5 speeds and pulse

        Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        600 Watt

        Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Filter
          Yes
          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with orange accents
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          5 and pulse

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          2  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

