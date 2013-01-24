Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Blender

    HR2071/20
    • Fresh variety every day Fresh variety every day Fresh variety every day
      -{discount-value}

      Blender

      HR2071/20

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Blender

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Blender

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.

      Similar products

      See all Blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Blender

        Total:

        Fresh variety every day

        Blend super smoothies, tasty soups and healthy juice

        • 600 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • with mill
        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

        Glass jar

        No scratches or smells with this high-quality glass jar.

        600 Watt

        Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

        5 speeds and pulse

        Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        Mill

        Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with orange
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          Glass
          Material housing
          PP/ABS

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          5 and pulse

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          2  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
            **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount