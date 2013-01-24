Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.
Blender
Total:
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.
No scratches or smells with this high-quality glass jar.
Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.
Accessories
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications