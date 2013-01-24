Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Blender

    HR2074
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Fresh variety every day Fresh variety every day Fresh variety every day
      -{discount-value}

      Blender

      HR2074
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Blender

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Blender

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fresh variety every day

        Blend super smoothies, tasty soups and healthy juice

        • 600 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • with filter
        • 5 speeds and pulse
        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

        Ice crush button

        Ice crush button

        Crush ice with this simple push button.

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Glass jar

        Glass jar

        No scratches or smells with this high-quality glass jar.

        5 speeds and pulse

        This Philips blender blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        600 Watt

        Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Filter
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Steel silver with mid grey
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          Glass
          Material housing
          PP/ABS

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          5 and pulse

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          2  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount