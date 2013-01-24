Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Pure Essentials Collection

    Blender

    HR2084/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way
      -{discount-value}

      Pure Essentials Collection Blender

      HR2084/90
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pure Essentials Collection Blender

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar. See all benefits

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pure Essentials Collection Blender

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Have it your way, exactly your way

        You choose how smooth you want your smoothie

        • 650 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • with filter
        • Variable speed and pulse
        Variable speed control

        Variable speed control

        Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

        Ice crush button

        Ice crush button

        Easily crush ice with this Philips blender at the touch of a button.

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Powerful 650 Watt motor

        Powerful 650 Watt motor

        Special smoothie function

        With the special smoothie function the blender will prepare the perfect smoothies.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Filter
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          Variable and pulse

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black
          Material blender jar
          Glass
          Material housing
          ABS Plastic
          Material knife
          Stainless steel

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          2  l
          Effective jar capacity
          1.5  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          650  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount