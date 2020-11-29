Home
    HR2106/01
    Fresh smoothie and food made easy
      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400-W motor, 1.5-l jar and ProBlend 4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending easy! See all benefits

        Fresh smoothie and food made easy

        With extra-strong power and blade

        • 400 W
        • 1.5 l glass jar
        • with mini chopper
        • ProBlend 4
        Strong 400-W motor

        Strong 400-W motor for blending and mixing easily.

        High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odours

        High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odours. The 1.5 litre jar has a working capacity of 1.25 litres.

        ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

        The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

        Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

        Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.

        Improved pouring by new spout

        New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring into the glass.

        Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

        Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        Pulse for better mixing and blending

        You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Lock indicator for ready to use

        This simple and easily recognisable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use safely.

        Integrated power cord storage

        Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

        2-year guarantee

        With 2 years worldwide warranty.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Mini chopper
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White and beige
          Material blender jar
          Soda-lime glass
          Material housing
          PP
          Material blade
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Speed setting
          2 and pulse
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          400  W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Max. Jar Capacity
          1.5 l
          Effective jar capacity
          1.25  l
          Capacity mini chopper
          120  ml
          Cord length
          0.85  m

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

