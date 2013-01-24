Home
      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W and variable speed settings the possibilities are limitless.

      Suggested retail price: £50.00

        Fresh variety every day

        Blend super smoothies, tasty soups and healthy juice

        • 600 W
        • 2 L Plastic Jar
        • Variable speed
        • Pulse, Ice button
        Break-resistant jar

        Break-resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

        Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

        Detachable blades

        Detachable blades

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blades from the jar.

        All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

        All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

        All parts except the Philips blender base are dishwasher-safe.

        Ice crush button

        Ice crush button

        Crush ice with this simple push button.

        Variable speed control

        Set the blender to the speed you want with this easy-to-use rotating knob.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity blender jar
          2  l
          Effective jar capacity
          1.5  l

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Speeds
          variable

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black with silver accents
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP

