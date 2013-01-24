Home
    Avance Collection

    Blender

    HR2195/01
      Avance Collection Blender

      HR2195/01
      Best blending, leaves no bits

      The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 900 W motor can handle just about anything — from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.

        Best blending, leaves no bits

        ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

        • 900 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • with spatula
        • ProBlend 6
        Variable speed control with illuminated display

        Variable speed control with illuminated display

        Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

        Programmed ice-crushing function

        Programmed ice-crushing function

        Motor will operate pre-programmed sequence to crush ice easily at the touch of a button

        Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

        Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

        The handy spatula of the Philips blender ensures safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

        Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

        Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

        All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

        Max 2-l (with food 1.5-l) high-quality glass jar

        Max 2-l (with food 1.5-l) high-quality glass jar

        The 2-l jar is made of high-quality glass, which is scratch-proof, and makes it possible to process hot ingredients.

        ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

        ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

        Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice in the most effective way.

        One-touch pulse and quiet mode

        One-touch pulse and quiet mode

        Pulse button to control the operation and quiet mode that will run at low speed causing a lower decibel level.

        Easy cleaning with detachable blade

        Easy cleaning with detachable blade

        Unique off-centre jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

        Blade positioned off-centre in the jar will create turbulence and mix ingredients in the most effective way.

        Powerful 900-W motor

        This Philips blender has a strong 900 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          1.5 l
          Cord length
          1 m
          Voltage
          220 - 240 V
          Power
          900 W
          Frequency
          50 - 60 Hz

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Glass
          Material of main body
          PP

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • Non-slip feet

        • Design

          Colour
          Stainless steel

