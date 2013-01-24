Home
    Viva Collection

    SoupMaker

    HR2203/80
    Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes
      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      HR2203/80
      Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes

      The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programmes for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender.

      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes

      The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programmes for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender.

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        SoupMaker

        Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes

        Healthier, more delicious, more than homemade

        Power 1000 W

        Power 1000 W

        Thanks to efficient 1000 W heating power, your favourite soups are ready within 18 minutes.

        Simple user interface with 5 pre-set settings.

        Simple user interface with 5 pre-set settings.

        Simple user interface with 5 pre-set settings.

        Extra manual blending function for perfect results

        Extra manual blending function for perfect results

        Extra manual blending function for perfect results.

        A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

        A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

        A recipe book is included with 30 tasty and inspiring recipes and expert tips.

        Soup in less than 18 minutes

        Soup in less than 18 minutes

        The Z-shaped blade design together with the optimised heating profile allows you to create your favourite soups with the perfect texture in 18 minutes or less.

        Easy clean

        Easy clean

        Large 1.2-l jar serves four portions

        Large 1.2-l jar serves four portions

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design and finishing

          Colour of control panel
          Black
          Colour(s)
          Silver
          Material blade
          Stainless Steel
          Material jar
          Stainless Steel

        • Sustainability

          Stand-by power consumption
          0.5  W

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          1.2  l
          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Power
          1000  W
          Voltage
          230  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          455 x 238 x 355  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          230 x 230 x 345  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          2.58  kg
          Weight of product
          1.75  kg

