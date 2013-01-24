Home
    Ice cream maker

    HR2305/80
    Enjoy homemade ice cream
      Ice cream maker

      HR2305/80

      Enjoy homemade ice cream

      Family-size ice-cream maker for making up to 1.2 l of soft ice-cream or 1 l of hard ice-cream. Includes full-colour recipe booklet.

      Enjoy homemade ice cream

      Family-size ice-cream maker for making up to 1.2 l of soft ice-cream or 1 l of hard ice-cream. Includes full-colour recipe booklet.

        Enjoy homemade ice cream

        Scoop or soft ice cream

        • 30 W
        • 1.2 L
        Powerful cooling element

        Powerful cooling element

        Cooling element and 30 Watt motor for delicious homemade ice cream.

        Recipe booklet

        Recipe booklet

        With the recipe booklet you will discover the delicious world of ice cream.

        Scoop and soft ice cream

        Scoop and soft ice cream

        Scoop and soft ice cream.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Recipe booklet
          Yes
          Scoop and soft functions
          Yes
          LED process-ready signal
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          30  W
          Capacity
          1.2  l
          Freezing time cooling element
          18  hour(s)
          Preparation time
          20-50  minute(s)

        • Design

          Bowl
          Plastic PP
          Cover
          SAN transparent
          Motor housing
          Plastic PP
          Cooling container
          Cooling container
          Stirrer
          PBTP
          Colour(s)
          White with yellow accents

